Yellen and Lagarde spoke on policy tools to boost growth and jobs in US & Europe
US Treasury Secretary Yellen and European Central Bank President LaGarde
US Treasury issuing the readout in a statement:
- Yellen commended ECB's 'swift and decisive policy response' to Covid-19 pandemic, discussed policy tools to foster growth, create jobs in Europe, US
- Yellen emphasized deepening transatlantic cooperation on economic and financial issues in call with Lagarde
- Yellen discussed with ECB's Lagarde support for strong global recovery, financial stability, addressing climate change