Yellen and Lagarde spoke on policy tools to boost growth and jobs in US & Europe

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

US Treasury Secretary Yellen and European Central Bank President LaGarde  

US Treasury issuing the readout in a statement:

  •  Yellen commended ECB's 'swift and decisive policy response' to Covid-19 pandemic, discussed policy tools to foster growth, create jobs in Europe, US 
  • Yellen emphasized deepening transatlantic cooperation on economic and financial issues in call with Lagarde
  • Yellen discussed with ECB's Lagarde support for strong global recovery, financial stability, addressing climate change 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose