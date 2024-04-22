Via a note from Macquarie on Monday, views on what it'll take to bring a rate from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) back to the table, and more.

Analysts at the bank argue that given there have been three consecutive consumer-price index reports showing upside, it'll take a good-sized miss on the data this week from the US to turn around the more hawkish sentiment from the Fed and put a December rate cut back in play:

Thursday's US GDP data

Friday's US PCE inflation index

Either or both need to miss:

"The hurdle for the Fed to reverse its tone and sound dovish again is a high hurdle, for now"

On stocks, Macquarie point to "two dynamics at work behind the better tone in global stock markets"

decline in gold and oil prices

steadiness of the USD rather than a continued rise

“For one, concern over a spreading regional war in the Middle East has faded. The movement away from a wider conflagration, and back to a shadow war is probably why US bond yields are higher today.”

---

Not much of a respite from USD strength, but its what we have: