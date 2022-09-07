The
policy meeting is today, statement deu at 1215 GMT with ECB President Lagarde's press conference following at 1245 GMT. European Central Bank
European Central Bank
The European Central Bank (ECB) represents the central banking entity in the Eurozone that oversees monetary policy for the bloc. As a growing geographic and economic region, the eurozone now includes 19 countries, which rely on the euro as their national currency.The eurozone presently consists of Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.In terms of monetary policy, the ECB and the national central banks together constitute the Eurosystem, which reflect the central banking system of the euro area.The ECB’s primary function is to maintain price stability in the eurozone and to preserve the purchasing power of the euro.Founded in 1998, the ECB is also responsible for providing both safety and stability of the banking system and financial system within the EU region and within each member country.Furthermore, the ECB was also given a mandate to oversee the conduct of forex operations. This includes dealing with the holdings and management of the official foreign reserves of the euro area countries.How Does the European Central Bank Affect Forex?The ECB’s policies can have a substantial effect on the value of the euro, most notably through changes in interest rate expectations.As a broad-based example, when interest rates expectations rise, currencies tend to appreciate. When interest rates expectations fall, currencies tend to depreciate.For example, if the ECB keeps interest rates unchanged, but issues forward guidance that they may raise interest rates in the future, the value of the euro likely appreciates.The ECB primarily lowers interest rates when it is trying to stimulate the economy.
The European Central Bank (ECB) represents the central banking entity in the Eurozone that oversees monetary policy for the bloc. As a growing geographic and economic region, the eurozone now includes 19 countries, which rely on the euro as their national currency.The eurozone presently consists of Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.In terms of monetary policy, the ECB and the national central banks together constitute the Eurosystem, which reflect the central banking system of the euro area.The ECB’s primary function is to maintain price stability in the eurozone and to preserve the purchasing power of the euro.Founded in 1998, the ECB is also responsible for providing both safety and stability of the banking system and financial system within the EU region and within each member country.Furthermore, the ECB was also given a mandate to oversee the conduct of forex operations. This includes dealing with the holdings and management of the official foreign reserves of the euro area countries.How Does the European Central Bank Affect Forex?The ECB’s policies can have a substantial effect on the value of the euro, most notably through changes in interest rate expectations.As a broad-based example, when interest rates expectations rise, currencies tend to appreciate. When interest rates expectations fall, currencies tend to depreciate.For example, if the ECB keeps interest rates unchanged, but issues forward guidance that they may raise interest rates in the future, the value of the euro likely appreciates.The ECB primarily lowers interest rates when it is trying to stimulate the economy.
Read this Term
Earlier:
This now, a snippet from Barcalsys via eFX.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus . For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here . "The markets are pricing a 68bp hike at this week's meeting, 123bp by the October meeting and 174bp by year-end, cumulatively. We have also changed our ECB call and are now forecasting a 75bp hike at this week's meeting, followed by 50bp and 25bp hikes in October and December, respectively, bringing the depo rate to 150bp by year-end. We also expect that President Lagarde could indicate during the press conference that a discussion on the end of reinvesting proceeds of the APP portfolio could take place in coming meetings, signaling another hawkish normalisation step," Barclays notes. "As the markets are not fully pricing 75bp at September's meeting, such hawkish results could push higher in the short term, but the sanguine economic forecasts for the euro area and ongoing energy concerns should keep the EUR under pressure in the medium term. If the ECB underdelivers, for example if it hikes by 50bp, the implication for the EUR could be a lot different and EUR/USD could test the lows again," Barclays adds. EUR
EUR
The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value since then and importance in the global market has helped solidify its status as one of the most important currencies in the FX market today.Together with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure into the two main economic blocs. What Factors Affects the EUR?There are several factors that affect the euro. Like most currencies, monetary policy is the most influential, which in this case refers to the European Central Bank (ECB).The ECB is responsible for regulating the monetary policy, money supply, interest rates, and relative strength of the euro. Forex traders of the euro are routinely tuned into any decision or announcements from the ECB for this reason.With 19 sovereign member states, the euro is particularly vulnerable to political developments. Recent examples include Greece’s debt crisis and Brexit, among others, which can seriously impact the euro.Finally, economic data from the bloc or from key member states such as Germany, France, Spain, and others are also closely eyed. This includes retail sales, jobless claims, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and others.
The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value since then and importance in the global market has helped solidify its status as one of the most important currencies in the FX market today.Together with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure into the two main economic blocs. What Factors Affects the EUR?There are several factors that affect the euro. Like most currencies, monetary policy is the most influential, which in this case refers to the European Central Bank (ECB).The ECB is responsible for regulating the monetary policy, money supply, interest rates, and relative strength of the euro. Forex traders of the euro are routinely tuned into any decision or announcements from the ECB for this reason.With 19 sovereign member states, the euro is particularly vulnerable to political developments. Recent examples include Greece’s debt crisis and Brexit, among others, which can seriously impact the euro.Finally, economic data from the bloc or from key member states such as Germany, France, Spain, and others are also closely eyed. This includes retail sales, jobless claims, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and others.
Read this Term ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW