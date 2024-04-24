Info via Japan Times:

the proportion of companies planning to raise their pay-scales stood at 70.7%, up by 6.3 percentage points from the previous year

Companies at which pay-scale hikes and regular pay increases will total 5% or more came to 36.5%, nearly doubling from the previous year.

Such a result will give the Bank of Japan some encouragement. However:

50.2% of small and medium-sized firms said that they had been unable to pass on rising labor costs in their product and service prices

---

The survey was conducted from March to this month, receiving answers from around 1,100 companies throughout Japan.

There is more detail at that link to the piece above.