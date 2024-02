The NY Fed takes a closer look at the US rising debt levels:

Total household debt up $212 billion to $17.5 trillion in fourth quarter of 2023

Delinquency rates rose in Q4 2023 but remain below pre-pandemic level. Good news.

3.1% of debt was in some type of delinquency during 4Q 2023

Delinquency transition rates up for all borrowing types except student loans

Delinquency transition rate for mortgages up but still historically low

Mortgage balances up $112 billion in 4Q 2023 to $12.25 trillion

Credit card balances up $50 billion to $1.13 trillion in 4Q 2023

Auto loans up $12 billion to $1.61 trillion in 4Q 2023

Student loans little changed in 4Q 2023 at $1.6 trillion