Adam posted on the dot plot here as part of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) previews:
- A risk is that the Fed signals rates staying high. That would set off a dogfight between the Fed and markets, which are increasingly worried about overtightening and recession.
Further Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) previews:
- Video: Signs of global economic weakness mount ahead of the FOMC decision
- USD - Federal Reserve "monetary policy will remain restrictive through 2023 and into 2024"
- Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement due Wednesday, 21 September 2022 - preview
- Another 75bps hike on Wed; Risk of USD stronger for longer - BofA
- Fed could raise rates until they force unemployment higher - WSJ
FOMC forecast, +75bp hike but high inflation means +100bp is a risk