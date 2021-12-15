Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate falls to 7.0%

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2021 is 7.0 percent on December 15, down from 8.7 percent on December 9. After the December 9 GDPNow update and subsequent releases from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the US Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the nowcast of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth decreased from 8.6 percent to 5.9 percent, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to fourth-quarter real GDP growth increased from 0.36 percentage points to 0.44 percentage points.

The next estimate will be on Thursday, December 16.

Atlanta Fed Q4 GDP estimate falls to 7.0%

