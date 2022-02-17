Atlanta Fed GDPNow GDP estimate for Q1 growth

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q1 growth dipped to 1.3% from 1.5% on February 16.

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2022 is 1.3 percent on February 17, down from 1.5 percent on February 16. After this morning’s housing starts report from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of first-quarter real residential investment growth decreased from 4.7 percent to 0.3 percent.

The next report will be on Friday, February 25