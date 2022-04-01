Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker for Q1 growth.

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model for Q1 GDP growth pegs growth at 1.5% vs 1.3% after their estimate yesterday.

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2022 is 1.5 percent on April 1, up from 1.3 percent on March 31. After this morning's releases from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Institute of Supply Management, an increase in the nowcasts of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth from 3.9 percent and -1.2 percent, respectively, to 4.2 percent and -0.6 percent, respectively, was slightly offset by a decrease in the nowcast in first-quarter real government spending growth from 1.1 percent to 0.8 percent.

The next report will be released on April 5th