Atlanta Fed GDPNow Q1 growth estimate

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate is down to 0.9% from 1.5% on April 1. In their own words:

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2022 is 0.9 percent on April 5, down from 1.5 percent on April 1. After releases following the April 1 GDPNow update from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the Institute of Supply Management, the nowcasts of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 4.2 percent and -0.6 percent, respectively, to 3.5 percent and -1.0 percent, respectively, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to first-quarter real GDP growth decreased from -1.31 percentage points to -1.41 percentage points

The next report comes out on Friday, April 8.