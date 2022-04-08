The Atlanta Fed Q1 estimate for GDP growth rose to 1.1% according to their GDPNow model. That is up from 0.9% from its prior reading earlier this week. In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2022 is 1.1 percent on April 8, up from 0.9 percent on April 5. After this morning's wholesale trade release from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from -1.0 percent to -0.1 percent.

The next release will be on April 14.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate