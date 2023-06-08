Atlanta Fed GDPNow

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 2Q comes in at 2.2% that is unchanged from the model estimate released yesterday:

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2023 is 2.2 percent on June 8, unchanged from June 7 after rounding. After this morning's wholesale trade report from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 8.9 percent to 8.7 percent.

The next estimate will be released next Thursday, June 15.