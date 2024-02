Fed officials are out of the quiet period after last week's rate decision. Fed's Goolsbee is not shy to weigh is ASAP (he was chatting on Friday). Fed Chair Powell went on 60 minutes over the weekend. Fed's Mester, Barkin and Kugler are all scheduled to speak this week.

Fed's Bostic is getting into the action saying:

Wage growth is settling back into more normal patterns

However, he does not comment on rate outlook in prepared remarks