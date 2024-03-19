The Reserve Bank of Australia decision post is here:
In it I noted:
- The RBA has dropped the wording that a further hike "cannot be ruled out".
Now this
- "The path of interest rates that will best ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe remains uncertain and the Board is not ruling anything in or out".Which tilts a little less hawkish. And indeed by not ruling ANYTHING in or out, I guess they may even cut? Currently expectations for the first cut centre on September.
AUD/USD seems to think so, lower after the statement: