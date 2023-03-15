Coming up at 11.30am Sydney time, 8.30pm US Eastern time:

Snippet preview comments via:

TD

One of the most closely watched employment prints in a long time.

a bounce is likely. We forecast 47K jobs were added in February, the participation rate rising to 66.6%, keeping the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.7%

Société Générale provide reasoning for a rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia next month (RBA meeting is on the 4th)