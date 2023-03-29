February 2023 headline CPI is 6.8% y/y, better (lower) than expected and from January

  • expected 7.1%, prior 7.4%

Augurs well for an RBA pause at its meeting next Tuesday (April 4).

Looking more and more like inflation has peaked. Doesn't mean it'll fall back to target (which is 2 to 3%) any time soon of course.

Australia cpi February 2023 peaked

---

I posted previews of this earlier:

There is more in those posts also on the shortcomings of the month;y CPI data. The quarterly is the 'official' measure. That will be published on April 29 for the January - Match 2023 quarter.