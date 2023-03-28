Yesterday I posted a preview of this and why its important for the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting next week:

Comments on what to expect via:

NAB:

We expect the Monthly CPI Indicator to fall to 7.2% from 7.4% y/y , in line with consensus, but what the services subcomponents say about inflation trends will be as important as the headline given the limitations of the monthly indicator.

The monthly CPI indicator comes with the usual caveat that it does not reflect the full basket of consumer goods in each month and has only a short back history.

That said, with the RBA keen on as timely a read on inflation developments as possible, it will be closely watched, with what the services subcomponents say in focus.

CBA: