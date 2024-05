BoA's key takeaways from the Fed meeting and Powell's presser:

At the May FOMC meeting, the Fed acknowledged that they had taken on board some of the signals from the recent inflation data

The Fed is reducing the pace of runoff to lower the risk of a disruption in funding markets

We retain our view for a first rate cut in December on the idea that inflation will remain stickier and slower to come down

BoA add that the Fed has shifted to wait-and-see mode.

More on the FOMC: