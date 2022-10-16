The BoE is due to announce its next decision on interest rates on November 3. Governor Bailey was speaking at an International Monetary Fund event in Washington.

“As things stand today, my best guess is that inflationary pressures will require a stronger response than we perhaps thought in August”

The previous hike was on September 22:

Bailey's comments on a 'stronger response' brings a 75bp rate hike into play for the November meeting, perhaps even 100bp.

