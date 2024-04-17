Times listed below are in GMT / US Eastern time format:

1205/0805 Bank of England MPC's Megan Greene speaks as a panellist at the Institute of International Finance Global outlook forum ‘global economic and risk outlook’ in Washington

1600/1200 Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at event at the Institute of International Finance

1800/1400 Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel speaks about growth

2130/1730 Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks again at the same event as earlier.