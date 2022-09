From the news statement:

"A statement is expected from the Bank of England today, Sky News understands. It comes after a morning of unprecedented turbulence for the pound, which has fallen to historic lows. There are concerns that this could fuel inflation, something the Bank of England is tasked with keeping under control."

Keep your eyes and ears peeled. GBP/USD is now down 0.8% on the day to 1.0770, very much steadier after having plunged to a record low earlier in Asia trading of 1.0357.