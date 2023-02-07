Last week we had another +50bp rate hike from the Bank of England
The Bank of England (BoE) functions as the United Kingdom’s central bank and is one of the key drivers of monetary policy in Europe. As one of the world’s oldest central banks and established in 1694, the BoE is owned by the British government. Its central mandate involves maintaining and targeting interest rates while using other tools to help either stimulate or contract the economy. Moreover, the BoE is responsible for producing the UK’s bank notes as well as supervising key bank payment sy
BoE officials are on the talking circuit today:
0900 GMT (0400 US ET) Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking Dave Ramsden
- delivers welcome remarks at the Bank of England and Royal Economic Society's UK Women in Economics Network launch event
1015 GMT (0515 US ET) Huw Pill, Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis
- chairing a panel at the Bank of England and Royal Economic Society's UK Women in Economics Network launch event ‘Supporting women in economics succeed
1530 GMT (1030 US ET) Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe
1540 GMT (1040 US ET) Tom Mutton, Director responsible for Central Bank Digital Currency.
- Mutton will be a panellist at the Afore Consulting 7th Annual FinTech and Regulation Conference on 'Implications of technology for supervision and prudential regulation'
