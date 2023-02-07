Last week we had another +50bp rate hike from the Bank of England :

BoE officials are on the talking circuit today:

0900 GMT (0400 US ET) Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking Dave Ramsden

  • delivers welcome remarks at the Bank of England and Royal Economic Society's UK Women in Economics Network launch event

1015 GMT (0515 US ET) Huw Pill, Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis

  • chairing a panel at the Bank of England and Royal Economic Society's UK Women in Economics Network launch event ‘Supporting women in economics succeed

1530 GMT (1030 US ET) Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe

1540 GMT (1040 US ET) Tom Mutton, Director responsible for Central Bank Digital Currency.

  • Mutton will be a panellist at the Afore Consulting 7th Annual FinTech and Regulation Conference on 'Implications of technology for supervision and prudential regulation'

---

Bank of England bank rate:

