Newly appointed members of the Bank of Japan policy board will hold a press conference on Monday, 25 July 2022

at 5pm Tokyo time (this is 0800 GMT)

Takata and Tamura are the newbies.

Hajime Takata is currently chairman of the Global Research Center at Okasan Securities. Says Japanese media:

Takata has raised questions about the adverse effects of years of monetary easing and has written a book on how to exit the accommodative policy.

Naoki Tamura is a senior adviser to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking.

Given Takata's views this could be an interesting news event.

--

The BOJ’s Policy Board comprises nine members:

the governor,

two deputy governors

six other members