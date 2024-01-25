Earlier from Japan:

From the minutes, Headlines via Reuters:

Members agreed must patiently maintain easy policy

Many members said must confirm positive wage-inflation cycle in order to consider ending negative rates, YCC

A few members said decision on whether positive wage-inflation cycle is in place must be made comprehensively, not at looking at particular data

A few members said don't see risk of BOJ being behind-the-curve, can wait for developments in this spring's annual wage talks

One member said even if wage hikes in 2024 overshoot expectations, risk of trend inflation sharply deviating 2% was small

One member said japan's inflationary pressure subsiding, important to carefully scrutinise wage, price moves

One member said BOJ can spend ample time determining wage-inflation cycle as it has already addressed side-effects of YCC

One member said timing to normalise monetary policy was nearing

One member said BOJ must not miss opportunity to change policy to prevent rising inflation from hurting consumption

This member said risk of inflation rising too much and requiring sharp monetary tightening was small, but if this happens the cost would be enormous

Members agreed what means, and what order, BOJ would end negative rates and YCC must be decided looking at economy, price, market moves at the time

Collapsing inflation will be a conundrum for Bank of Japan Governor Ueda.