Two of the three measures have shunted back below the Bank of Japan 2% target.

Tokyo headline for January 1.6% y/y

expected 2.0%, prior 2.4%

CPI Excluding Fresh Food 1.6% y/y, the slowest for this measure since March 2022

expected 1.9%, prior 2.1%

CPI Excluding Fresh Food and Energy 3.1%, the slowest for this measure since February 2023

expected 3.4%, prev 3.5%

The obvious caveat on reading too much into this data is that its not national level CPI. But ... that's unlikely to accelerate if Tokyo's is falling like this.

The "Excluding Fresh Food and Energy" is the closest measure to the US measure of core inflation, and that's still strong. Otherwise there isn't much in this data to support a Bank of Japan tightening.

USD/JPY is not showing a huge response. Yet. There is also not much in the data to support buying yen.

