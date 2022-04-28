The Bank of Japan does not have a set time for its announcement and statement. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will follow up with his news conference at 0630 GMT.
What to expect ... this via ING:
- The Bank of Japan is not going to change its monetary policy today in our view.
- But the market will pay attention to two things; Firstly, BoJ Governor Kuroda’s assessment of yen weakness and its impact on the economy, and secondly, its willingness to keep its 10-year JGB yield target at 0%.
- While there is market speculation that the forward guidance may change, we believe it is still too early for the BoJ to send such a signal. This is mainly because downside risks to growth are rising while inflation expectation still remains tame.
- But, we will listen carefully to what Kuroda has to say later today.
