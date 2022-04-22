The BOJ meet on April 27 and 28 2022.

The statement will be issued at the conclusion of the meeting on Thursday 28th. There is no firmly scheduled time for the statement, expect it sometime in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window.

No change in monetary policy is expected at this meeting. There is some chatter the Bank may have to act to stem yen weakness. Governor Kuroda has insisted time and again he will not be dialling back easy policy any time soon. If yen continues to drop in the months ahead pressure on the BOJ to act will increase, but that's a question for later, not at the meeting next week.

The Bank of Japan has been intervening in the Japanese Government Bond market again this week. The Bank has a tolerance up to 0.25% yield on 10 year JGBs. There are some thoughts the Bank may nudge this to 0.3%, which would be framed as a way to better manage JGB volatility.