The Bank of Japan does not have a set time for its announcement and statement.
Some time in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window is usually a safe bet.
I posted previews earlier:
- The Bank of Japan is expected to keep policy settings unchanged
- Renewed yen weakness raises the intervention question again
What follows is a bit tongue-in-cheek, it represents, in a nutshell, every BOJ preview you are likely to read today. That is, this is the set of consensus expectations for the meeting:
- the Bank of Japan meeting is more interesting than usual due to the rapid fall in the JPY over recent weeks and months
- the BoJ is expected to keep its ultra-easy policy settings unchanged, including its 10-year yield curve target at 0%
- given the sharp drop in the yen there is a likelihood the Bank will amend its forward guidance, its Yield Curve Control policy, or indicate future changes to its YCC
- in its Outlook Report the BOJ is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts for the current year, citing the increase in oil prices