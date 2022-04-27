The Bank of Japan does not have a set time for its announcement and statement.

Some time in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window is usually a safe bet.

I posted previews earlier:

What follows is a bit tongue-in-cheek, it represents, in a nutshell, every BOJ preview you are likely to read today. That is, this is the set of consensus expectations for the meeting:

  • the Bank of Japan meeting is more interesting than usual due to the rapid fall in the JPY over recent weeks and months
  • the BoJ is expected to keep its ultra-easy policy settings unchanged, including its 10-year yield curve target at 0%
  • given the sharp drop in the yen there is a likelihood the Bank will amend its forward guidance, its Yield Curve Control policy, or indicate future changes to its YCC
  • in its Outlook Report the BOJ is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts for the current year, citing the increase in oil prices
boj date april 28 April 2022