The Bank of Japan does not have a set time for its announcement and statement.

Some time in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window is usually a safe bet.

I posted previews earlier:

What follows is a bit tongue-in-cheek, it represents, in a nutshell, every BOJ preview you are likely to read today. That is, this is the set of consensus expectations for the meeting:

the Bank of Japan meeting is more interesting than usual due to the rapid fall in the JPY over recent weeks and months

the BoJ is expected to keep its ultra-easy policy settings unchanged, including its 10-year yield curve target at 0%

given the sharp drop in the yen there is a likelihood the Bank will amend its forward guidance, its Yield Curve Control policy, or indicate future changes to its YCC

in its Outlook Report the BOJ is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts for the current year, citing the increase in oil prices