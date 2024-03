Bank of Japan Governor Ueda is speaking tomorrow, Japan time

at 1300 Tokyo time on Tuesday, 5 March 2024

0400 GMT

2300 US Eastern time (on Monday evening)

He'll be speaking at the FIN/SUM 2024 (Fintech Summit). The agenda has him delivering what is referred to as a "Special Message". He has a 10 minute slot only.

Top row billing for heavy weight Japanese officials attending.