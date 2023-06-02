Bank of Japan Governor Ueda
- Trend inflation is likely to heighten ahead but it will take time
- Cannot set a rigid timeframe for hitting our price target
- When uncertainty is so high, setting a timeframe for hitting the price target could have unexpected impact on markets
- The time it takes for the effect of monetary policy to appear on the economy could move a lot, though its not as long as over 10 years
- Premature tightening could hurt companies even in good health, may weaken economy's potential
- Patiently maintaining easy policy would help heighten japan's potential growth in long run