More from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:

Annual wage negotiations have been, and always will be, among important economic variables we look at in setting policy

We decide on policy looking not just at wage talks, but various other economic variables

We decided to change policy in March because strong wage talk outcome came on top of fairly solid readings in other sectors of economy

Whether we will set policy with same emphasis on wage talk outcome will depend on conditions at the time

Its hard to say beforehand how long the BOJ should wait in gathering enough data to change policy

We would like to leave some scope for adjustment by not pre-committing to a certain policy too much

Our basic stance is that we will look at moves in trend inflation to achieve our price goal, and take a data-dependent approach in setting policy

Seems to be waffling a bit.

Earlier from Ueda:

USD/JPY is down a few pips on the session: