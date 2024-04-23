More from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:
- Annual wage negotiations have been, and always will be, among important economic variables we look at in setting policy
- We decide on policy looking not just at wage talks, but various other economic variables
- We decided to change policy in March because strong wage talk outcome came on top of fairly solid readings in other sectors of economy
- Whether we will set policy with same emphasis on wage talk outcome will depend on conditions at the time
- Its hard to say beforehand how long the BOJ should wait in gathering enough data to change policy
- We would like to leave some scope for adjustment by not pre-committing to a certain policy too much
- Our basic stance is that we will look at moves in trend inflation to achieve our price goal, and take a data-dependent approach in setting policy
