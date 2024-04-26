Removes reference from statement that it currently buys about 6 trillion yen of JGBs per month

At the March 18 decision, the BOJ hiked rates for the first time in 17 years

Vote was 9-0

Prior vote was 7-2

Rates left at around 0-0.10%

Risks to the economy are generally balanced

There are extremely high uncertainties on Japan's economic and price outlook

Japan's economy has recovered moderately although there is some weakness

Output gap improving, likely to gradually expand]

Medium and long term inflation expectations heightened moderately

Financial conditions have been accommodative

More firms starting to pass on rising wages to sales prices

Expect positive cycle of rising wages and inflation to continue

Vigilance needed for currency and market movements and their impact on the economy and prices

Consumption likely to gradually increase

Expect accommodative monetary conditions to continue for the time being

There was a report earlier that the BOJ could consider measures to reduce its government bond purchases, though the report didn't say when they might do that.

New forecasts (prior round was in Jan):

GDP:

FY2024 +0.8% vs 1.2% prior -- consensus +0.9%

FY 2025 +1.0% vs 1.0% prior -- consensus +1.0%

FY 2026 (initial forecast): +1.0%

CPI ex fresh food:

FY2024 2.8% vs 2.4% prior -- consensus +2.3%

FY2025 1.9% vs 1.8% prior -- consensus +1.8%

FY2026 (initial forecast): +%1.9

CPI ex fresh food and energy:

FY2024 1.9% vs 1.9% prior -- consensus +1.9%

FY2025 vs 1.9% prior -- consensus +1.8%

FY2026 (initial forecast): %

There was some talk of higher CPI ex fresh food forecasts, in part due to rising oil prices so that's not a huge surprise.

The yen is at a new 34 year low in the aftermath of the decision, rising to 155.81 from 155.55 just beforehand. I'd attribute that to the lack of any action or strong hints of action on rates, though I'm curious to see how the bond buying evolves.