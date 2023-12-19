Bank of Japan announces their main policy planks remain in place untouched, as expected.
USD/JPY has jumped sharply higher.
- Maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
- Maintains 10-year JGB yield target around 0%, with 1% upper reference rate kept unchanged
- YCC decision unanimous
- BOJ makes no change to forward guidance
More
- Economy has recovered moderately
- Private consumption continues to rise moderately
- Y/y rate of rise in CPI slower than a while ago mainly due to effects of pushing down energy prices
- But CPI has been around 3% recently due to pass-through of cost increases to consumer prices
- Inflation expectations have risen moderately
- Economy likely to continue recovering moderately for time being
- Japan economy projected to continue growing at pace above potential growth rate
- Rate of rise in CPI likely to be above 2% through fiscal 2024
- Thereafter, rate of rise projected to slow down
- Underlying CPI inflation likely to increase gradually toward achieving price stability target
- Japan's economy likely to continue recovering moderately
- Inflation expectations heightening moderately
- Trend inflation likely to gradually accelerate
- Inflation likely to move above 2% then slow pace of increase thereafter
- Uncertainty regarding japan's economy, prices remain very high
- Must scrutise fx, market moves and their impact on economy, prices