Bank of Japan announces their main policy planks remain in place untouched, as expected.

USD/JPY has jumped sharply higher.

Maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%

Maintains 10-year JGB yield target around 0%, with 1% upper reference rate kept unchanged

YCC decision unanimous

BOJ makes no change to forward guidance

Economy has recovered moderately

Private consumption continues to rise moderately

Y/y rate of rise in CPI slower than a while ago mainly due to effects of pushing down energy prices

But CPI has been around 3% recently due to pass-through of cost increases to consumer prices

Inflation expectations have risen moderately

Economy likely to continue recovering moderately for time being

Japan economy projected to continue growing at pace above potential growth rate

Rate of rise in CPI likely to be above 2% through fiscal 2024

Thereafter, rate of rise projected to slow down

Underlying CPI inflation likely to increase gradually toward achieving price stability target