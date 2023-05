USD/JPY had dribbled lower since the Bank of Japan minutes earlier today:

Whiule assurances were given on loose policy there were notes of wariness on rising inflation.

Reuters have a recap posted:

Some members saw positive signs towards achieving price target

Board saw need to keep ultra-low rates, warn of uncertainties

BOJ kept policy steady at final meeting chaired by Kuroda

Kuroda fired his last shots just after this meeting.