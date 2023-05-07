The Bank of Japan Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting on March 9 and 10, 2023 have been released:
- Several members said must be vigilant to risk inflation may accelerate more than expected
- Members agreed there was very high uncertainty surrounding Japan's economy
- Several members said cost-push price pressure might last longer than expected if global commodity prices rise more than projected
- A few members said there were some positive signs towards achieving BOJ's price target
- A few members said must scrutinise balance of effect, cost of stimulus, but must maintain massive stimulus for now
- One member said BOJ must focus on risk of missing achievement of price target with premature policy shift, rather than risk of being too late in changing policy
