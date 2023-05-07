The Bank of Japan Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting on March 9 and 10, 2023 have been released:

  • A few members said there were some positive signs towards achieving BOJ's price target
  • A few members said must scrutinise balance of effect, cost of stimulus, but must maintain massive stimulus for now
  • One member said BOJ must focus on risk of missing achievement of price target with premature policy shift, rather than risk of being too late in changing policy

