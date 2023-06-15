BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink was speaking at his firm's investor day.

Fink says declining productivity has been a key issue within global economies and a major “reason why we have such sticky inflation”.

But, his view is that AI has tremendous potential to boost productivity. And therefore “may be the technology that can bring down the inflation.”

Sheesh. Thanks Mr. Fink.

This was way back in February:

Maybe he found these pieces on the Google.