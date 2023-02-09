>
JP Morgan says Artificial Intelligence could prove VERY deflationary (remains to be seen)
Eamonn Sheridan
Thursday, 09/02/2023 | 02:21 GMT-0
JP Morgan snippet on AI:
- We are in the early stages of understanding the impacts of AI, let alone fully grasping the implications of the technology.
- From a business standpoint, AI could also prove VERY deflationary, not just for tech but for society (remains to be seen).
You heard it here first:
"Great ..."
