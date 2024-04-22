ICYMI from Blackrock (BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager). Analysts at the firm expect the European Central Bank to begin cutting interest rates before the US Federal Reserve.

Citing resilient economic growth and sticky inflation in the US as likely to delay the start of the Fed rate cuts beyond June. The ECB, on the other hand, is expected to cut at its June meeting.

"while we still expect the Fed to begin its easing cycle in 2H 2024, we no longer view the risks to that (relatively wide) timeframe as skewed to the earlier side. Rather, we now view them as more balanced."

June 6 is the next ECB policy meeting: