Snippet from Bank of America
- US economy to enter a recession around the middle of 2023
- expects the Federal Reserve to hike rates 3 more times
- peak of 5.25% in March 2023
- will likely begin cutting rates in December 2023
ps. We hear from Federal Reserve System Chair Powell on Wednesday, US time.
To speak at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday about the outlook for U.S. economy and labor market.
It's a packed agenda from the US later today, Powell is at 1830 GMT: