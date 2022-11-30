Snippet from Bank of America

US economy to enter a recession around the middle of 2023

expects the Federal Reserve to hike rates 3 more times

peak of 5.25% in March 2023

will likely begin cutting rates in December 2023

ps. We hear from Federal Reserve System Chair Powell on Wednesday, US time.

To speak at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday about the outlook for U.S. economy and labor market.

It's a packed agenda from the US later today, Powell is at 1830 GMT: