Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada (BOC) is the central bank of Canada. It was created in 1934 and is responsible for implementing monetary policy in the country, issuing currency, and promoting a safe and stable financial system.The Bank's main role is to "promote the economic and financial welfare of Canada," as defined in the Bank of Canada Act. This includes maintaining the stability of the financial system, promoting a sound and efficient financial system, and fostering monetary conditions that will preser

Deputy Governor Beaudry spoke on Thursday:

Beaudry's speech was his delivery of the BoC's Economic Progress Report, a regular speech that follows a BoC meeting where the meeting did not deliver a Monetary Policy Report.

Q&A follow up now. Headlines via Reuters:

When asked whether bank has a tightening bias, says nothing is determined looking forward

We are taking one rate decision at a time

Comments in speech about how rates might be structurally higher in future do not directly affect the way we're thinking about monetary policy right now

USD/CAD update: