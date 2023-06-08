Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Beaudry spoke on Thursday:

Beaudry's speech was his delivery of the BoC's Economic Progress Report, a regular speech that follows a BoC meeting where the meeting did not deliver a Monetary Policy Report.

Q&A follow up now. Headlines via Reuters:

  • When asked whether bank has a tightening bias, says nothing is determined looking forward
  • We are taking one rate decision at a time

  • Comments in speech about how rates might be structurally higher in future do not directly affect the way we're thinking about monetary policy right now

USD/CAD update:

usdcad beaudry Q&A 09 June 2023