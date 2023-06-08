boc paul Beaudry

Shortly, Bank of Canada deputy Paul Beaudry speaks today British Columbia with the latest Economic Progress Report. These speeches are scheduled on the day after BOC decisions where there aren't press conferences and give policymakers an opportunity to correct or guide market reactions following statements but Beaudry didn't offer any clear guidance today, nor did yesterday's statement. The market is pricing in a 64% chance of a further hike in July.

He is certainly not pushing back on the idea of further rate hikes but there has been no reaction from USD/CAD.

I think that's ultimately going to prove to be a mistake as lagged effects of hiking start to hit hard.