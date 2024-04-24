There were different views on how much more assurance was needed to be confident that inflation was on a sustainable path back to target

Some members felt there was a risk of keeping policy more restrictive than needed

Governing Council was split over when to cut rates

It's interesting that they're split as the market also appears to be 50/50 on cutting at the June meeting. Today's softer reatil sales report probably helped tilt them to a cut but the meeting is still six weeks away with much more data to come.

