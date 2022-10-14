There was broad consensus at the IMF meetings that inflation is the most-immediate threat to current and future prosperity

We will be 'watching closely' US economy, inflation and rates and factoring that in as we take decisions in Canada

Whatever Sept CPI shows, economy will still be in excess demand. Labour markets are tight and inflation is too high

There was a clear resolve to restore price stability at IMF

The market is pricing in a 78% chance of 50 bps from the BOC on October 26 with the remainder at 75 bps.