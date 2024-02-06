We took a a long time to get rates up

Couple that with the transmission lags, we're still looking at a pretty restrictive period of monetary policy even after you start the moderation

Fairly convinced that falling prices are not solely driven by energy alone

At this point, about 97% of annual CPI inflation items have turned down

Fall in retail sales is pretty convincing and unexpected

Not fully convinced of sharp excess demand in the economy from the consumption side

Does not see a reason to trade off weak consumption when inflation is on a sustainable path at this point

If you do the right policy and if you even deviate for the right reasons, people will understand

Dhingra was the only one to vote for a 25 bps rate cut at the latest policy meeting here. She's saying that she is convinced of a continued decline in inflation and considering the state of consumption activity, a rate cut would be appropriate now. She argues that even with cutting rates early, monetary policy will still be restrictive.