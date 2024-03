Discretionary services inflation has started to soften in the past month

The change of voting intention is due to consumers disciplining firms pricing, thus changing dynamic in labour markets and also the financial market curve

For some context, Mann voted for a 25 bps rate hike in February only to change that to a hold vote in the latest policy meeting last week. That conforms with almost the entirety of the committee, with only Dhingra still voting for a 25 bps rate cut instead.