The market is now pricing in a 91% chance of a 75 basis points Fed hike on September 21. The final push came today after Fed Governor Waller said the meeting was fairly straightforward and that he expected another big hike.

Economists will continue to coalesce around 75 basis points now and that continued with Bank of America economists shifting their forecast to 75 bps from 50. They cited comments from Powell yesterday where he made no effort to push back on market expectations for 75 bps.

Perhaps more importantly, Bank of America took its terminal top to 4.00-4.25% from 3.75-4.00%.

"We think that more cumulative tightening is needed to restore balance in labor markets," they wrote. "We also believe the Fed wants to get to its restrictive policy stance sooner than later."

In a separate note, Bank of America Global Research also discusses its expectations for next week's (Tues) US CPI print for the month of August.

"In the August CPI report, we look for headline CPI to decline by 0.1% mom, its first decline since May 2020, and for core CPI to advance by 0.3% mom. This would leave headline and core CPI up 8.2% and 6.0% yoy, respectively," BofA notes.

"We look for the retracement in energy prices to continue in August as we forecast a 5.2% mom decline following the 4.6% drop in July. Meanwhile, food price appreciation should only ease modestly to 0.9% mom from 1.1% previously. Elevated wages should continue to put upward pressure on food away from home inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term, and though commodity prices have declined recently, this will take time to pass through to consumer prices," BofA adds.

