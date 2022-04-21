This is an attempt by Governor Kuroda to provide yen-supportive remarks
- desirable for fx to move stably reflecting fundamentals
- excessive, short-term fx volatility would affect business activity
- BOJ will carefully watch impact of fx moves on japan's economy, prices
They come in addition to similar remarks from finance minister Suzuki:
Earlier in the session we had remarks from the IMF, they said they believe the yen is moving in line with fundamentals. (and they are right):
USD/JPY is pretty much ignoring the remarks, trading to its session high: