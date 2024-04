If FX fluctuations affect underlying inflation, that could be a consideration for monetary policy

Weak yen is not having a big impact on trend inflation so far

But weak yen did have some impact to an extent on higher inflation forecasts

Likelihood of achieving 2% inflation target is gradually rising

USD/JPY is up a little more as it seems what Ueda isn't saying is the more important takeaway here. The pair is now at 156.15, up 0.3%, from around 155.95 earlier when he began speaking.