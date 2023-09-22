We are yet to foresee inflation reaching 2% in a stable manner

Japan economy is recovering moderately

Wages and price setting behaviour has been more positive recently

(clarifies about interview here) I said that we need to patiently continue easy policy

On that last point, it is pretty obvious that when there are high stakes on the line, he isn't going to walk the talk. It definitely seems like the interview comment was directed to help the yen currency take a bit of a breather rather than stoke the flames of a policy pivot.