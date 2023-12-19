Japan economy is gradually picking up

Must carefully watch financial, FX market moves and impact on economy, prices

Still need to gauge whether prices will rise moving ahead

Need to keep scrutinising wage-price virtuous cycle

Will attach great importance to data but also to companies' wage growth

The talk on wages continues to allude to the fact that they are waiting on the spring wage negotiations outcome before deciding anything. And that means keeping the status quo until March or April next year at least. The question is, will they follow through after or will they have missed the boat?